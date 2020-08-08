Little change to average San Diego gas price

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $3.20, one day after rising four-tenths of a cent Saturday to its highest amount since March 24.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent more than a week ago and 8 cents higher than one month ago but 45.2 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 40.2 cents since the start of the year.

“Production and inventory certainly are going up,” Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

“That, and the fact that oil prices have been relatively stable for the past five weeks means retail prices don’t have any reason to go way up or way down right now.”