Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.192.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 3.7 cents lower than one month ago and 99.7 cents cheaper than one year ago — when prices were rising sharply after three Los Angeles-area refineries slowed or halted production due to maintenance issues and no imported gasoline was available, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The average price has dropped 41 cents since the start of the year, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.