Little Hooves Rescue saves mini horses, donkeys, and mules from kill pens across the country





RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (KUSI)- The Little Hooves Rescue was founded in March 2019 by Rancho Santa Fe native Savanah Stuart. Stuart’s love for horses began at a young age when she started riding horses and competing in hunter jumper shows at the age of ten. Unfortunately, a spinal injury ended her riding career but her love for animals stayed near and dear to her heart.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with Stuart and spoke to her about her mission to give animals sent to kill pens a second chance at a better life. What started as a personal mission to save these animals’ lives has become an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which has saved 40 minis in its first year of operation, plus 75 animals last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the rescue has now saved 150 minis, donkeys and mules and continues to bring new groups in each month from kill pens in Texas and Oklahoma, as well as any that owners relinquish and need help rehoming.

The animals whom are saved and brought to the Little Hooves Rescue are rehabilitated and then put up for adoption. Stuart says, “The best way for the community to get involved is to follow their social media and donate”.

For more information on how to adopt or sponsor one of the rescues, visit: https://www.littlehoovesrescue.com/