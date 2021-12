Little Italy Association partners with San Diego Rescue Mission to help homeless

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – It is the first of its kind here in San Diego — a unique “partnership” between a local community group, the Little Italy Association, and a homeless outreach group, the San Diego Rescue Mission.

The goal is to join forces by building trust with, and helping the homeless.

