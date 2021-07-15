Little Italy Association petitions Newsom to extend outdoor dining access

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the effort to save outdoor dining here in San Diego and across California the Little Italy Association started a petition urging the governor to use his emergency powers to keep outdoor dining the way it is.

The organization is requesting at least one more year of outdoor dining access across the state.

The petition has already been signed by over 25 businesses and residents. The petition was submitted to Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday.