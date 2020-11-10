Little Italy Association questions why Newsom would force another lockdown

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials reported 401 new COVID-19 infections Monday, raising the region’s total to 60,570 cases as health officials await data from the state Tuesday which could send the county into the most restrictive purple tier of its four-tiered reopening plan.

Local officials will find out Tuesday whether the county will sink into that purple tier as state officials reported Wednesday that San Diego County had an unadjusted new daily coronavirus case rate of 8.7 per 100,000. The adjusted case rate had dropped to 7.4 per 100,000, above the baseline of 7, qualifying the state for the purple tier. Last week’s unadjusted case rate was 7.8 per 100,000.

As a result of the expected move, Business owners continue to live in fear of another shutdown, and with COVID-19 cases on the rise, it is likely to happen for San Diego County.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Little Italy Business Association President, Marco Li Mandri, about the potential move to the most restrictive, Purple Tier, and what he thinks it means for business in his area.

One of the things Li Mandri pointed out was the fact that health officials continue to tell us private gatherings are causing the increase in cases, but moving back to the Purple Tier punishes businesses. Li Mandri doesn’t think that makes sense, and punishing business is not the right way to fight the virus.

Other business owners in the area have been working hard to keep their doors open in recent months, and expressed frustration with our government if in face we are moved back into the Purple Tier.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was in Little Italy with more information and reaction from the local businesses.