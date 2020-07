Little Italy honors entertainer Frankie Laine with lifesize bronze statue





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Little Italy honored one of the most popular entertainers of the 1940s and 1950s, Frankie Laine.

A six foot bronze statue of Laine was unveiled Tuesday morning and KUSI’s Dave Scott and Kacey McKinnon were there to show it all on Good Morning San Diego.

