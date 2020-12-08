Little Italy restaurants relying on to-go orders to survive another lockdown





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Monday marks the first day of California’s regional stay-at-home order.

After adjusting operations to accommodate all outside dining for the last few months, restaurants are being punished again. Under the regional stay-at-home order, all dining is banned.

Restaurants must rely on only to-go orders to for at least the next three weeks.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went to Little Italy where he spoke with the Manager of Graze by Sam who explained what they are offering on their to-go menu.

Later on Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Sam the Cooking Guy, who expressed his frustration with the ban on dining operations. Sam said he feels like, “this will be the death nail for many restaurants and potentially other businesses as well.”

Plante also spoke with Miranda Travis, a member of the Awaken Church, who was in the area and took the time to voice her opposition to the government restrictions.