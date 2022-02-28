‘Little Jumps, Big Changes’ is fundraising for the Boys & Girls Club of the greater San Diego area





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego provides a safe place for children to learn and grow.

They teach healthy habits within their clubs each day ensuring that their members will grow to their full potential.

Every day the kids practice their healthy lifestyle by enjoying free healthy snacks and lunches and being active.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Sweat Circuit in Coronado to talk about how they are fundraising for the Boys & Girls Club on Good Morning San Diego..