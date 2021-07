Little League: 4S Ranch 8, Del Mar 1

District 31 Championship takes us to 4S Ranch facing off with Del Mar, if 4S wins they win the championship!

4S Ranch’s Drew Schramm dings this one down the left field line, extending their lead to 4-1 in the 5th inning.

4S Ranch goes on to win, 8-1, winning District 31! 4S moves on to sectionals next week!