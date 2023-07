Little League: Del Mar 7, 4S Ranch 3

Del Mar keeps hopes alive in District 31

It’s not over till it’s over – words from a baseball legend, that apply to a baseball team that wants the District 31 championship.

Fueled by six runs in the first two innings, Del Mar Little League forced a rematch on Wednesday with a 7-3 win over 4S Ranch.

Big credit goes to Dylan Hood, who hit for half the cycle in the first and second innings with a home run and double.