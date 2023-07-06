Little League: Eastlake 6, Park View 0

Acosta throws no-hitter in big District 42 win

In terms of national relevance, it doesn’t get larger than Eastlake and Park View – two programs that have won in Williamsport. Players that have been a part of this rivalry have gone on to play in college and major league baseball.

On Wednesday, Eddie Acosta looked prime to add his name to the list of Little League legends to wear the blue and black for Eastlake, tossing a no-hitter in a 6-0 win.

“It’s a great feeling being around my friends,” Acosta said. “I was just trying to give my team a good game and do the best I could do.”

The right-handed pitcher struck out 13 in six innings.