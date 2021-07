Little League: Eastlake 8, Villa Park 4

Up in Fountain Valley, Eastlake facing off with Villa Park on the diamond.

Tight game in the 6th inning.. 6-4.. but Eastlake’s Isaac Rodriguez lifts one out of the park! The 2-run shot gives Eastlake the 8-4 boost.

Eastlake holds on to their lead.. the final 8-4.