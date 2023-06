Little League: Solana Beach 3, Encinitas National 0





All-Star season is here, and Little League made its return to the KUSI airwaves in District 31.

Solana Beach showed out in their bracket debut, outlasting Encinitas National 3-0. While the hitting was on point, the big credit goes to pitcher Ian Shin, who struck out 15 batters over 5.2 innings.

Enjoy the highlights and unseen extras, and follow KUSI Sports for more Little League 2023 action.