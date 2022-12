Little Tommy celebrates success of Breaking and Entering 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For over 15 years Little Tommy Sablan has been rallying the community to provide gifts for dozens of families during Christmas time.

This year, decorations, food, cash, and a mountain of presents were presented to four children who recently lost their father.

Hundreds of community members showed up on Saturday, Dec. 1o for the live television event.