Little Tommy’s annual Breaking & Entering drive-thru Christmas happening Saturday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy’s annual Breaking & Entering Drive-thru Christmas is happening Saturday and you can watch it live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego!

KUSI is proud to air Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Drive Thru Christmas Saturday December 5th starting at 7am here on GOOD MORNING SAN DIEGO. It’s a longtime San Diego tradition that Tommy started in 1996 with Jeff and Jer.

Saturday along with Jesse and Tati from Star 94.1, Little Tommy will orchestrate the first ever social distanced car parade for a local family that needs help this holiday season.

Due to COVID-19, this edition of Breaking and Entering Christmas will have everyone involved to remain in their cars as they pass by the family.

Throughout November, Tommy and Jess and Tati received hundreds of nominations.

Saturday’s family was nominated by an 8 year old little girl, here’s what she wrote:

“Dear Star 94.1, My name is Reagan. I’m 8 years old and my mom is helping me write this. My school is closed and we’re doing distance learning. Because of that, my mom has me going to an after school program. On my first day, I was so scared and nervous because I didn’t know anyone and because we were all wearing masks and social distancing, I just knew it was going to be tough to make new friends. BUT, on that first day, a 9 year old girl came up to me. She was nice because she knew I was the new kid and I was scared. BUT, she included me in everything and made me feel welcome. She introduced me to everyone and I was able to make new friends. That little girl was like an angel to me. THEN, a few weeks later, my friend stopped showing up. She wasn’t there anymore. I miss her so much. I found out that her daddy passed away. He was only 40 years old. When her daddy was in high school a long time ago, he was a great football player in San Diego. They say his strength and will power wasn’t enough to overcome his disease. He leaves behind a wonderful wife and 3 little kids. My friend is the oldest. She’s 9. She has two littler brothers age 7 and 5. Her mom is struggling very hard to keep things together and to raise her children without the love of her life. Because of that, my friend has stepped up and is helping her mom with everything around the house and is helping with the two little boys. She is taking care of her little brothers just like she took care of me on that first day of school. This is the first Thanksgiving and Christmas without their daddy. I don’t want my friend to feel sad or scared. Because she was nice to me, I want something nice to happen for her.”

