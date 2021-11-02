Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering accepting nominations

On Monday November 1st, Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering began accepting nominations for families in need. Tommy Sablan started the doing “breaking and entering” 25 years ago to give a needy family a Christmas. What started as just Tommy grabbing supplies from the local K-Mart has turned into a giving tradition for many. For the past several years he has joined forces with Jesse and Tati in the mornings from Star 94.1. In order to nominate a family, just send a letter describing why they need help this holiday season and send it to jesseandtati.com

It could be a friend, family member, neighbor or co-worker or even you who is struggling more than the average person or is experiencing a crisis in life. Provide as many details as possible about their situation. All information will remain confidential. The deadline to submit is Sunday, November 21, 2021.

This winning entry will receive food, toys, a tree and more that will be delivered to their home on December 8, 2021.