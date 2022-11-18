Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas accepts donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022.

This is a longtime San Diego tradition, put on by Tommy Sablan since 1996.

This year, Little Tommy is looking for families to help.

If you know a struggling family in need, please email littletommy@kusi.com with all the information you can share. Everything will be kept confidential.

Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas will be aired on KUSI Saturday morning December 10, 2022.