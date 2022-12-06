Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas exclusively on KUSI, Dec. 10

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan, Hall of Fame Radio Producer and Founder of Breaking and Entering Christmas, announced that his iconic event will be on KUSI exclusively on Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022.

Sablan has now picked a family to feature, and is very thankful for all the gifts and monetary donations he has received to put towards the cause.

On this edition of KUSI’s San Diego People, Sablan highlights what his annual Breaking & Entering Christmas event is all about.