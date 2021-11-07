Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas is back for its 25th year





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas 2021 on Star 94.1 and KUSI is back in full force for its 25th year in a row.

Every Christmas, they bless a family who has been going through the gauntlet and could use some good ole Christmas goodwill.

Viewers can nominate a family who is struggling and ready to be blessed.

Nominate a family at jesseandtati.com

KUSI’s very own Little Tommy, a really cool dude, was joined by various friends on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details about this year’s event.