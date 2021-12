Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas returns Dec. 8

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -“Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas” is a holiday tradition here in San Diego and it returns Wednesday morning!

The program has been running for almost three decades now and is all about helping a struggling children in San Diego.

Tati Pelegreen, of Star 94.1’s Jesse and Tati in the Morning, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the anticipation for the program.