Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Drive Thru Christmas preview

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Drive Thru Christmas with Jesse and Tati Mornings on Star 94.1. is scheduled to air on Saturday, December 5th live on KUSI.

Right now, they are looking for families that are struggling.

KUSI viewers can nominate families by going to www.jesseandtati.com

This is the 24th year.