Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2021 searches for families to bless





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting Nov. 1, Star 94.1 will begin the hunt for families who need blessings, might be struggling, and could use some holiday spirit from Star 94.1 and Little Tommy’s tradition of Breaking and Entering Christmas.

To nominate a family, click here.

Breaking and Entering Christmas will air Dec. 8 starting at 6 a.m. on Star 94.1 and on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

KUSI’s very own Little Tommy started the tradition in 1996 and has never missed a year.

Jesse Lozano of Jesse and Tati Mornings on Star 94.1 joined KUS’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the search for the right family.