Little Tommy's Breaking & Entering Christmas surprises 47 kids with the spirit of the holidays





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -“Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas” is a holiday tradition here in San Diego, and continues to get bigger and bigger each year.

This will be the 25th year Tommy Sablan has organized the event, and he has no plans of stopping.

Each year, Tommy Sablan receives hundreds of letters describing the challenges members of our community are facing, and has to choose one. This year, Sablan chose a letter describing 47-kids aged 12-17, who live together in a residency in Chula Vista. The letter says these kids have “been forgotten,” and are placed in the residency, “not because of anything they have done, but because their family life was not the best. They have been traumatized, let down their entire life.”

The letter continued to explain the kids “don’t really have any hope, they feel nobody loves them or cares about them.”

Michelle Beale wrote the letter, and told KUSI’s Allie Wagner that she simply was just hoping for cookies for the kids, and couldn’t stop crying when she found out her kids were picked. She was so happy that these kids were going to feel like they were loved, and experience something they never have before. Sablan read the entire letter on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, which you can watch in the video below.

Once the recipients were chosen, it was time for Tommy Sablan to reach out to friends, family and San Diego County community members to help him go shopping.

And to no surprise, the generosity of San Diegans came through, as thousands of dollars worth of gifts were brought to the residency as the 47 kids were enjoying a breakfast nearby. Bikes, skateboards, soccer balls, and even something as simple as a suitcases were donated to Sablan’s cause.

Sablan explained when these kids move from place to place, they normally pack their clothes into a trash bag, so giving them their own suitcases means the world to them.

KUSI News covered the entire sequence of events for Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas on Wednesday’s Good Morning San Diego broadcast. Top respect the kids privacy, everyone involved left the residency prior to the kids returning from breakfast. But, Tommy Sablan was secretly waiting nearby where he could hear their screams of excitement when they walked back into their residency filled with love from their community.

KUSI’s complete broadcast coverage of Little Tommy’s 25th annual Breaking & Entering Christmas is below:

