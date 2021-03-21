Live music is coming back to San Diego, this time on wheels

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Live events in San Diego have been null since the pandemic.

With obstacles like social distancing, mask-wearing, and ventilation, the event industry is having a hard time imagining what’s beyond COVID-19.

But Chairman of Dream Hanh, Ernie Hahn, had an idea: the Wonderbus.

The Wonderbus is a “concert on wheels” initiative aimed at bringing live music back into San Diego.

It’s a double-decker bus with a fully functioning top stage with a downstairs VIP section served by a cocktail bar and flat screen TVs.

Infinium Spirits has generously sponsored the Wonderbus, turning the engine on for a soft launch in North County and downtown San Diego.

Similarly to Wonderfront Festival, Wonderbus is planning to showcase an array of music genres spanning from Latin to indie-pop.

For more information and updates about Wonderbus, follow @wonderbusentertainment on Instagram and visit linktr.ee/WonderBus.