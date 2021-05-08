Live music returning to San Diego with Ben Benavente
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Live music has returned to venues in San Diego County and live looping musician Ben Benavente is performing at the Hotel Del Friday night.
Benavente said he performs originals and covers with that island twist and Reggae vibe that makes you feel like you’re on a tropical island sipping on a Mai Tai.
Benavente joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss his upcoming shows in May.
Tues 5/11
Monarch Ocean pub
Del Mar
4-7pm
Wed 5-12
Marlin Bar
Fashion Vally
3-6pm Thur
Thurs 5/13
Grass Skirt
PB
6-8pm
Fri 5/14
Hotel Del Beach Bar
4-7pm