Live music returning to San Diego with Ben Benavente

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Live music has returned to venues in San Diego County and live looping musician Ben Benavente is performing at the Hotel Del Friday night.

Benavente said he performs originals and covers with that island twist and Reggae vibe that makes you feel like you’re on a tropical island sipping on a Mai Tai.

Benavente joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss his upcoming shows in May.

Tues 5/11

Monarch Ocean pub

Del Mar

4-7pm

Wed 5-12

Marlin Bar

Fashion Vally

3-6pm Thur

Thurs 5/13

Grass Skirt

PB

6-8pm

Fri 5/14

Hotel Del Beach Bar

4-7pm