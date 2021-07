Live music returns to Belly Up Tavern more than a year after closing due to pandemic

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – The live entertainment industry is gearing up for their big return.

After closing their doors to concert-goers for more than a year, the Belly Up Tavern is just hours away from making a comeback.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live in Solana Beach with more details on the long-awaited return of live music to the Belly Up Tavern.