Live Now!! Watch UFC 284 Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels Here’s How

UFC 284 Livestream: How to Watch Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Online. It's almost time to watch the UFC 284 live stream online, and it's got a massive main event. When you tune in on Saturday night, you'll see lightweight champ Islam Makhachev make his first title defense against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who is undefeated in the UFC.

UFC 284 “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” goes down on Feb. 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The prelims start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia. The last time the world’s best MMA fighters fought was in October 2019 at the UFC 243 tournament, where Israel Adesanya became a full-fledged middleweight title holder for the first time. The most valuable honors will also be in play today . In addition to the main pair of Makhachev – Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will also fight for the belt. In their case, it will be the title of interim champion of the featherweight division. How it will all turn out, who will be the winner and who will be the loser, you will find out tonight thanks to the online live stream on Fortuna TV .

The 30-year-old Mexican Yair Rodriguez will appear in the second title match . He doesn’t have a very impressive record lately, but he is one of the prominent figures of the UFC and his total score is 14:3. The American Josh Emmett, who is 7 years older than him, will face him, who is on a wave and has won 5 times in a row in the UFC. It is possible that he will not get this close to the title again, he will give his best. His statistics show 18 wins and only 2 losses in his professional career. Will he claim the most famous success today?

UFC 284, Australia: tournament information, odds 🕒 When : 12. 2. 2023 from 00:01 🌎 Where : RAC Arena, Perth ✅ Odds of Fortune : Makhachev (1.26) vs. Volkanovski (3.95) Rodriguez (1,52) vs. Emmett (2,57) Della Maddalena (1.27) vs. Brown (3.47) Tafa (1,72) vs. Porter (2,02) Crute (1,45) vs. Menifield (2,59) Pedro (1.37) vs. Bukauskas (2.90) Culibao (1,86) vs. Baghdasaryan (1,86) Ross (3,63) vs. Rodrigues (1,25) Mullarkey (1,33) vs. Prado (3,09) Jenkins (1,24) vs. Shainis (3,72) Lookboonmee (1.30) vs. Reed (3.27) Young (1,70) vs. Bilder (2,05) Tukhugov (1,14) vs. Brenner (5,05)

UFC 284 main event: Makhachev vs. Volkanovsky

In the main event at UFC 284, we are expecting a fight between the number one and number two of the P4P (pound for pound) ranking, which evaluates all fighters together, regardless of weight category . Alexander Volkanovski has never lost in the UFC. So far, he has started 12 matches in the MMA Champions League, and at the end of them, the referee always raised his hand. Apparently he does not suffer from superstition, otherwise he would not have chosen perhaps the most demanding challenge of his career for the potentially unlucky 13th.

Islam Makhachev also has an impressive record. He currently has 11 straight wins in the UFC , most recently ending the reign of previously dominant Brazilian Charles Oliveira in a lightweight title fight. This belt is still at stake today. In the first defense, Makhacheva is waiting for Volkanovski, who is 10 cm smaller and lighter in weight. This will be driven by the home Australian audience, as well as the prospect of becoming, after Conor McGregor , Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo and Amanda Nunes, only the 5th fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold belts in two divisions.

Makhachev is a fighter who does not engage in headless attacks. He tries not to waste energy, sending blows only when it is almost certain that they will hit the target. Volkanovski embodies the fear of the featherweight division, where he has no competition. But many of its advantages, such as a longer arm reach, are erased by a weight category higher. At the same time, his defense against takedowns is not perfect either. It is speculated that this is how the bigger Makhachev will want to get him to set up a position for some kind of submission .

UFC 284 main event: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski, pro balance Islam Makhachev: 23-1 Alexander Volkanovski: 25-1 KO/TKO wins: 4 KO/TKO wins: 12 Winning submissions: 11 Winning Submissions: 3 Wins on points: 8 Points wins: 10

Who will be at UFC 284: Card, program, matches, results – fight card

Out of a total of 13 matches on the card , 8 of them will feature domestic Australian fighters . Representatives of nearby New Zealand will take part twice. In addition to the title fights, we can also look forward to a number of other interesting clashes.

Australian Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield from the USA will fight in the light heavyweight division, Jiří Procházka ‘s division. Crute had a solid run, but his most recent loss was a tough KO to the current 93kg reigning champion, Jamahel Hill. It will also smell like a knockout in the heavyweight fight between New Zealander Justin Tafa and American Parker Porter.

Women’s MMA will be represented in the form of a fight between Thai Loma Lookboonmee and Elise Reed from the United States. You can see the complete program and breakdown of all matches on the card in the table below.

UFC 284: schedule and results Main card (from 04:00) Lightweight (title bout) Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 06:00 Featherweight (interim title bout) yair rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett 05:30 Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown 05:00 Heavyweight Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter 04:30 Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield 04:00 Prelims Light Heavyweight Tyson Pedro vs. Modest Bukauskas 03:00 Featherweight Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan 02:40 Flyweight Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues 02:20 Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado 02:00 Early Prelims Featherweight Jack Jenkins vs. For the French 01:00 Woman’s Strawweight Loma Lookboonmeeová vs. Elise Reed 00:40 Featherweight Shane Young vs. Blake Pictures 00:20 Lightweight Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner 00:00

Date and time of the tournament: 12 February 2023, 00:01, RAC Arena (Perth)

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski at UFC 284 today in Australia (February 12, 2023, UFC)

During the staredown after the press conference, both champions were in good spirits and joked with each other like old friends. In the cage, however, pranks will go aside, ideally they will want to put each other to sleep with a choke or a KO bomb. Volkanovski describes himself as tough as a brick wall, but in the featherweight division, he constantly faces smaller and physically weaker opponents than Makhachev. And since the Russian has won by submission in 4 of his last 5 fights , we think it will be the same this time.

UFC 284 promises a historic event if Volkanovski succeeds against the favored Makhachev at home in Australia. But the fans are also looking forward to many other interesting matches. You can watch them all live and for free in the online live stream on Fortuna TV . The transmission starts around midnight and you can also take advantage of the varied offers of LIVE bets . UFC 284 will be televised on pay-per-view channel Premier Sport.

You can look forward to attractive fights featuring UFC champions and a number of other dangerous fighters.

In the main fight of the evening, home Alexander Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev.

UFC 284 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You’re going to need ESPN Plus(opens in new tab) to watch UFC 284 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let’s talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 284 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 284 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven’t subscribed to the former yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN Plus is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange + Sports Extra) and FuboTV.

UFC 284 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass(opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

You’re gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 284. While UFC 284 live streams cost $79.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 284 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $124.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

Sling TV: ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange package. This also gets you the ESPN2, MotorTrend, TNT and many more channels.

Fubo.TV is another great choice for cord-cutters. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network.

How to watch UFC 284 in the UK and Australia

UFC 284 is (as usual) at a bad time in the U.K., and a good time of day down under.

In the U.K., you’ll likely start Makhachev vs. Volkanovski at approximately 5 a.m. GMT. It’s live on BT Sport Box Office(opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 284 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 284 is live on Sunday at 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo(opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 284 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 284’s main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

