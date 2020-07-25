Live stream concerts at The Belly Up

SOLONA BEACH (KUSI) – First is the “Save Our Stages Act,” which is a bill being sent through the US Senate right now to allocate funds specifically to help independent venues like ours during this crisis.

The National Independent Venue Assoc (NIVA) has mounted a letter-writting campaign at nivassoc.org and we are urging people to go online and add their support to helping venues all around the country, like the Belly Up, get through to the other side.

The next livestreams for the Belly Up are on Tuesday, 7/28 with Donavon Frankenreiter and on Saturday 8/1 with Belly Up favorites Common Sense.

President Belly Up Entertainment, Chris Goldsmith, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the concerts.