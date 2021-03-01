[Live] Watch 2021 Golden Globe Awards Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

78th annual Golden Globe Awards Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards Online

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is the first bicoastal ceremony and hosted by Tina Fey and Amy PoehlerChill the champagne because it’s almost time to watch Golden Globes 2021 online.

Yes, the Golden Globes ceremony is still happening despite the pandemic because some really great films managed to come out last year, in theaters and/or on streaming services.

Date and start time

US: Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

When are the Golden Globe Awards this year?

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, from The Beverly Hilton Hotel. It is unclear at this time how exactly the show will look with regards to in-person attendees, and live vs. pretaped elements.

How To Watch Golden Globe Awards 2021 Live Stream on Online Channel?

How To Watch Golden Globe Awards 2021 Live Stream All Over The World?

Europe

You can watch Golden Globe Awards 2021 Live on Sky from the UK. Sky UK Limited is a British broadcaster and telecommunications company that provides television and broadband Internet services, fixed-line and mobile telephone services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom.

Golden Globe Awards 2021 match will broadcast on ITV. ITV is a British free-to-air television channel. Previously a network of separate uniquely identifiable regional television channels, ITV currently operates in England, Wales, Scotland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. From 2001 until 2013, the primary ITV channel was called ITV1.

Latin America

Movistar TV is a subscription television service operated by Telefónica. Currently, the service is available in Chile, Perú, Colombia, El Salvador, Venezuela, and Argentina. In Spain, this service merged with the satellite platform Canal+, resulting in a new platform called Movistar+.

Asia

These include the likes of Fuji TV and TBS. There is also however a major paid TV channel that covers Awards in Japan, with regular live shows as well as numerous archive shows. That is NTV G+, which we refer to as just G+ for simplicity purposes. Fran From Asia can enjoy Golden Globe Awards 2021 Live Stream By using G+.

Oceania

Fans from Australia can enjoy Golden Globe Awards 2021 Live Stream on Foxtel.

Fans From New Zealand can enjoy Golden Globe Awards 2021 Live Stream on TVNZ. Television New Zealand, more commonly referred to as TVNZ, is a state-owned television network that is broadcast throughout New Zealand and parts of the Pacific region.

How to watch Golden Globe Awards 2021 on Without cable?

How to watch Golden Globes 2021 online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you’ve already cut the cord, you can watch the Golden Globes on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live.

It’s also on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

Who is hosting?

As mentioned above, Fey and Poehler will be taking over hosting duties for the fourth time. The duo will be tackling their roles on separate coasts for the first time in Globes history, with Fey in New York and Poehler in Los Angeles.

In addition, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the organization behind the awards) has announced that this year’s Globes Ambassadors assisting with the handing out of the trophies will be Satchel and Jackson Lee. children of three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee. This marks the first time in HFPA history that two siblings of color have held the position, with Jackson being the first Black male Ambassador.

Golden Globes 2021 presenters and ambassadors

Over a dozen Hollywood stars are set to act as presenters during the Golden Globes. Assisting the presentation of awards are this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors, Jackson Lee, and Satchel Lee, the children of director Spike Lee and Tonya Lee.

