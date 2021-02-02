[Live] Watch Daytona 500 NASCAR Race Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

The season-opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series is the first of two Cup races held every year at Daytona. Over the past 63 years, the 500 mile-long, 200 lap spectacular has given rise to legends such as Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kurt Busch and Richard Petty.

The 2021 Daytona 500 will be a little different, of course. Attendance will be limited to 30,000 and spectators will be socially distanced, so it’s a good idea to enjoy a Daytona 500 live stream from the comfort of your couch. You can even stream the action on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android devices.

DAYTONA 500 LIVE STREAM

Date: Sunday 14th February 2021

Time: 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm GMT / 5.30am AEST

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

The countdown to Daytona 500 qualifying has began. Having finished in the top spot in 2019 and 2020, Denny Hamlin will be aiming for his third consecutive Daytona win in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, but Joey Logano and Chase Elliott remain strong contenders.

For the first time in two decades, the race won’t include Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time Cup Series champion retired as a full-time NASCAR driver last year and will be racing in Indycar.

More than 80 per cent of the cars in the last four Daytona 500s have been involved in accidents and it’s rare to see more than 60 per cent of cars cross the finish line. So, as always, it won’t be the fastest car that wins but the driver who refuses to lose!

Here’s how to watch a Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Gear up for Daytona

Daytona 500 live stream

The best way to watch a Daytona 500 live stream is using DAZN, the subscription-based sports streaming service. The price varies from region to region. Those in Italy will be able to sign up for €9.99 per month to watch the Daytona 500 live stream. There’s no lock-in contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Going to be outside Italy this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access your chosen Daytona 500 live stream without being blocked. Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Daytona 500 live stream on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the Daytona 500, UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Germany, Spain and Italy. Try for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

DAZN hosts a wealth of sports including NFL, NBA, NHL, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, UFC and more as well as NASCAR. Just €9.99 brings access to the Dayonta 500 and all the rest of the above for one whole month.

The DAZN app is available on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks, as well as selected smart TVs including Android TV, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and Philips.

If you have a games console, look for the DAZN app on Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

You can also download the DAZN app for Android and iOS mobile devices.

Watch a Daytona 500 live stream using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NASCAR rights holders, you won’t be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There’s 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you’ll be surprised how simple it is.

How to watch the Daytona 500 in the USA

Fox Sports and the Fox Sports App have the live stream of the 2021 Daytona 500. If you’re a cable subscriber you can watch the entire event on Fox.

Looking to watch a Daytona 500 live stream without cable? FuboTV – one of the of the biggest sports streaming services in the US – carries Fox alongside CBS, NBC, ABC and ESPN. It’s a great way to watch premium sports without a premium cable subscription.

New subscribers to Fubo TV can watch the Daytona 500 without spending a dime! The respected streaming service carries Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, so its a sports fan’s dream. After the 7-day free trial ends you’ll pay $64.99 a month with not lock-in contract.

FuboTV offers a free 7-day trial, and supports Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Android phones/tablets. You can also use FuboTV to watch the Daytona 500 on your TV using Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay.

Can I watch the Daytona 500 in 4K?

FuboTV is a great way to watch the the occasional sporting event in 4K Ultra HD, but, sadly, not this year’s Daytona.

How to watch the Daytona 500 in the UK

Good news for UK motorsports fans: you’ll be able to watch live coverage of the Daytona 500 on Premier Sports 2.

Daytona 500 qualifying coverage starts at 12.30am Thursday, followed by coverage of The Great American Race from 7pm on Sunday.

Premier Sports can be streamed from a mobile or tablet device, or cast from your phone to your TV. Access to the Premier Sports Player website costs just £9.99 per month.

In addition to NASCAR racing, Premier Sports is home to coverage of La Liga, Serie A and Dutch Eredivisie football. So it’s great value for money.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Virgin Media subscribers can sign up to Premier Sports for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service – Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

How to watch the Daytona 500 in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to screen the 2021 Nascar Cup Series down under. Aussies seeking a Daytona 500 live stream should click onto Kayo Sports.

The streaming platform’s premium package costs AU$35 per month but you can grab a trial.

The other option is to watch Daytona events through NASCAR’s TrackPass service. The pricing for Australians is $15 per month or $125 per year.

Daytona 500 line-up

1 Alex Bowman #48 – Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 William Byron #24 – Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 Aric Almirola #10 – Stewart Ford

4 Bubba Wallace #23 – 23XI Racing Toyota

5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 – JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

6 Kevin Harvick #4 – Stewart Ford

7 Christopher Bell #20 – Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8 Ryan Preece #37* – JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

9 Austin Dillon #3 – Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10 Daniel Suarez #99 – Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

11 Denny Hamlin #11 – Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 Chase Elliott #9 – Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13 David Ragan #36* – Front Row Motorsports Ford

14 Kurt Busch #1 – Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

15 Kyle Larson #5 – Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16 Kyle Busch #18 – Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 Matt DiBenedetto #21 – Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18 Ryan Blaney #12 – Team Penske Ford

19 Austin Cindric #33 – Team Penske Ford

20 Kaz Grala #16 – Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21 Joey Logano #22 – Team Penske Ford

22 Chase Briscoe #14 – Stewart Chevrolet

23 Ryan Newman #6 – Roush Fenway Racing Ford

24 Ross Chastain #42 – Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

25 Cole Custer #41 – Stewart Ford

26 Brad Keselowski #2 – Team Penske Ford

27 Michael McDowell #34 – Front Row Motorsports Ford

28 Martin Truex Jr. #19 – Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29 Erik Jones #43 – Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

30 Chris Buescher #17 – Roush Fenway Racing Ford

31 Tyler Reddick #8 – Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

32 Anthony Alfredo #38 – Front Row Motorsports Ford

33 Ty Dillon #96 – Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

34 Jamie McMurray #77 – Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35 Corey LaJoie #7 – Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36 Quin Houff #00 – StarCom Racing Chevrolet

37 Garrett Smithley #13 – MBM Motorsports Ford

38 B.J. McLeod #78 – Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39 Timmy Hill #66 – MBM Motorsports Toyota

40 Cody Ware #51 – Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

41 Joey Gase #53 – Rick Ware Racing Ford

42 Josh Bilicki #52 – Rick Ware Racing Ford

43 Derrike Cope #15 – Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

44 Noah Gragson #62 – Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Daytona week 2021 full schedule

9th February 2021

NASCAR Cup Series – Busch Clash at Daytona, 7:00 PM

10th February 2021

NASCAR Cup Series – First Practice, 12:05 PM

NASCAR Cup Series – Qualifying, 7:40 PM

11th February 2021

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – First Practice, 5:35 PM

NASCAR Cup Series – Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, 7:00 PM

12th February 2021

ARCA MENARDS Series – First Practice, 1:00 PM

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Qualifying, 3:10 PM

NASCAR Xfinity Series – First Practice, 4:35 PM

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – NextEra Energy 250, 7:30 PM

13th February 2021

ARCA MENARDS Series – Qualifying, 8:30 AM

NASCAR Cup Series – Second Practice, 9:30 AM

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Qualifying, 10:40 AM

NASCAR Cup Series – Final Practice, 12:05 PM

ARCA MENARDS Series – Lucas Oil 200, 1:30 PM

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Beef It’s What’s For Dinner 300, 5:00 PM

14th February 2021

NASCAR Cup Series – 63rd Daytona 500, 2:30 PM