[Live] Watch NBA All-Star Game 2021 Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

The 2021 All-Star Game matchup between Team Lebron and Team Durant, with the starting rosters officially set. Watch NBA All Star Game 2021 Live Stream Online For Free and Streaming Full HD without Registration This year, things will look a little different with each 2021 All-Star event, including the game and skills competitions, taking place on the same night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

But, how can you watch this basketball extravaganza? If your country doesn’t have the rights to show the game,.

2021 NBA All Star event information:

Date: 2021 Sunday, March 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Watch online:

Watch NBA All-Star Game Live Stream Reddit

When it comes to live streaming the sports channels, there are many good options available in the markets today. We would be compiling the list of some of the most popular channels to live stream this match. So, here goes.

This will be Kevin Durant’s first NBA All-Star Game game since the 2019 playoffs when he ruptured his Achilles while playing for the Dubs. So not only is it his first game back in a while, but also his first game against his former team. KD won a few championships in his time with the Warriors, so there shouldn’t be much bad blood, only competitiveness.

Quick guide on how to watch NBA All Star Game with a VPN

Looking forward to watching the 2021 All Star Game? Make sure you don’t miss a minute of action by following these basic steps:

Pick a VPN that suits your needs, as it has a wide selection of servers for you to choose from. Install the VPN. Connect to a server in the US. Choose a streaming service that broadcasts the NBA All Star Game. We recommend TNT. You can sign up for the free trial, but don't forget to cancel the trial before you get charged. Sit back and enjoy the game.

Why do you need a VPN to stream the NBA All Star Game?

The rights to show the NBA All Star game belong to US TV channel TNT. It owns the exclusive rights to broadcast the game on its channel and website in the US. TNT isn’t available outside the US, so you will need a VPN to access it if you are anywhere else in the world.

A VPN will bypass geo-restrictions by shielding your IP address and letting you connect to a server in the US. This will trick US streaming platforms into believing you are in the country, and you will then be able to stream the game live.

We recommend using VPN, as it has a huge number of servers to choose from. It is also extremely fast and reliable, which means you are far less likely to encounter slow load times or buffering while watching the match. It is very easy to use, and it offers excellent security to keep your data safe.

Who is going to stream the NBA All Star Game in 2021?

TNT is the main broadcaster showing the NBA All Star Game. If it is included in your cable plan, you can simply log into the website and start watching without any additional charges. Alternatively, you can watch it on NBA League Pass or TBS.

You can also access the TNT feed on Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. Each of these offer a free trial, so you can watch the game, and then cancel the trial without having to pay.

How can I stream the All Star Game?

You can catch the TNT Feed of the game on:

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

Sling TV

AT&T TV Now

Kodi

How to watch the NBA All Star Game stream from your location

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream in the US

In the U.S., the NBA All-Star Game’s nationally televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA All-Star Game TV.

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which starts at $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN (in its Orange package).

ESPN and TNT are a part of the Sling TV Orange package, which costs $30 and comes with more than 30 channels. Get the NBA All-Star Game TV add-on for $10. Sling is currently offering a three-day free trial and a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA All-Star Game TV.

If you live in the US, you can access TNT through your cable subscription. You can also watch it on the TNT app and NBA League Pass app, which is available on iOS and Android devices.

Alternatively, you can access it on a smart TV, Amazon Fire stick, Apple TV or Roku device, so you can watch it with all the family.

How to watch the NBA All Star Game in Canada

You can watch the game on TSN on Canadian cable TV. If you don’t have cable TV, you can use a VPN and sign up to a free trial of YouTube TV or Sling TV.

How to watch the NBA All Star Game in Australia

It is expected that the NBA All Star game will air on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Therefore, the simplest way of watching the All Star Game is to use a VPN and connect to a US server. Then, you can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV or Sling TV and access the game.

How to watch the NBA All Star Game in Europe

Here are some of the European countries that have the rights to broadcast the NBA All Star Game:

UK : Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to air the game and will likely show it on Sky Sports USA and Sky Sports Main Event .

: Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to air the game and will likely show it on and . Greece: Cosmote has the rights to show the NBA All Star Game in Greece , so fans can watch their countryman Giannis Antetokounmpo play in his 5th All Star game.

has the rights to show the NBA All Star Game in , so fans can watch their countryman Giannis Antetokounmpo play in his 5th All Star game. Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Croatia and North Macedonia : The game will be available on Arena Sport. This means fans of Serbian-born Nikola Jokic, Slovenian player Luka Doncic, and Montenegrin Nikola Vucevic, can watch the game on Arena Sport.

: The game will be available on This means fans of Serbian-born Nikola Jokic, Slovenian player Luka Doncic, and Montenegrin Nikola Vucevic, can watch the game on Arena Sport. France : BeIN Sports is expected to air the game, so fans of French two-time All Star Rudy Gobert will be able to watch.

: is expected to air the game, so fans of French two-time All Star Rudy Gobert will be able to watch. Lithuania: The game is set to air on TV3 Sport, so fans can cheer on Lithuanian-American Domantas Sabonis, an injury replacement for Kevin Durant.

How to Watch NBA All-Star Game Season Games Live Stream Online

1. DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the NBA All-Star Game game between NBA All-Star Game. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

2. fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the NBA All-Star Game game between NBA All-Star Game. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

3. Sling TV

Next up to watch the NBA All-Star Game game between NBA All-Star Game is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

4. Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the NBA All-Star Game game between NBA All-Star Game is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

Can’t access NBA All Star Game with a VPN?

If you are having trouble accessing the game with your VPN, the first thing to do is clear your cache, as it might be preventing you from bypassing geo-restrictions. Once you have done that, restart your VPN and try reconnecting.

If that doesn’t work, it’s worth checking to see if you are connected to a decent server. If you are connected to a bad server, simply disconnect and select a different server. This should resolve the problem.

Alternatively, you might have selected a VPN that doesn’t have servers in the US. If that is the case, you could try connecting to a Canadian server instead. Or, you could switch to a different VPN provider. We recommend to check best VPN services, as they have largest selection of servers across the globe.

NBA All Star overview

For the fourth year running, the NBA All Star Game will be made up of two mixed conference teams. Each team is led by the player in each conference with the most fan votes. For the fourth year in a row, Lebron James will go up against Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Durant will not be participating in the game due to injury. We don’t yet know if he will still draft his team, or if the honors will go to the runner-up, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The contestants in the Dunk Contest, Three Point Contest, and Skills challenge are still unknown. And the players in Team Lebron and Team Durant are yet to be announced. All information should be confirmed at the All Star draft on March 4. Keep an eye on the NBA Twitter feed for all the latest news:

Event information

The format of Sunday’s All Star evening will be as follows:

5 pm ET – TNT’s award-winning Inside the NBA coverage begins with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

– TNT’s award-winning coverage begins with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. 6:30 pm ET – The Taco Bell Skills Challenge and MTN Dew 3-Point contest will take place. No details of the Skills Challenge participants have been announced at the time of writing, but Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is set to take part in the 3-point contest.

– The and contest will take place. No details of the Skills Challenge participants have been announced at the time of writing, but Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is set to take part in the 3-point contest. 8 pm ET- The 70th NBA All Star Game tips off.

ET- The 70th NBA All Star Game tips off. Halftime– The AT&T Dunk Contest will take place. The only participant that has been confirmed at the moment is New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin. But it is expected that last year’s champion Derrick Jones Jnr will try to defend his title. Sophomore superstar and first-time All-Star, Zion Williamson, is also rumored to take part.

This year’s team

The draft for Team Lebron and Team Durant took place on TNT on Thursday March 4 2021. After receiving the most votes, Lebron James chooses first among the fan-voted starting players and Kevin Durant got first choice when picking the bench units.

Here is the starting unit for Team Lebron:

Lebron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

On the bench for Team Lebron, James selected:

Damian Lillard (Portland Trails Blazers)

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Kevin Durant will be missing the game due to a hamstring strain, but the 32 year old forward still selected his team on Thursday night. Here is his starting five:

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

These are the stars set to come off the bench for Team Durant on Sunday night:

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Zach Lavine (Chicago Bulls)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Anthony Davis was originally selected but was forced to withdraw due to injury and was replaced with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, while Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has been selected to replace Kevin Durant. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is set to take Kevin Durant’s spot in the starting 5.

Team Lebron is set to be coached by the Utah Jazz’s coaching staff, headed up by Head Coach Quin Snyder. Meanwhile, Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers’ coaching staff will take charge of Team Durant.

Last year’s team

Last year was acknowledged to have been the best All Star Game in years, as Team Lebron came back to beat Team Giannis 157-155. This was largely down to changes to the format that made the game more competitive.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard won the first NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player. This award was named after LA Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who had died in a helicopter crash just weeks before the game.

FAQs