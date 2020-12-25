[Live] Watch New Year’s Eve Ball Drop 2021 Live Stream Reddit Online

New Year’s Eve 2021 Is Almost There, the ball drop will look different this year. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s simply unsafe to have people gather in Times Square to watch the event.“But this year there will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences — still in development — will take place in Times Square.” Whether you’re planning to pull out all the stops for your quarantine New Year’s Eve party (only with members of your immediate household, of course) or are cuddling up on the couch to watch a classic movie on Netflix (no shame!), it’s tradition to watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square at midnight.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can still watch a commercial-free webcast on social media or on Times Square’s official website,With so many options, you should be able to stream the 2021 festivities on a range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also stream the 2021 New Year’s Eve ball drop on your laptop and connect it to your television using an HDMI cable or Apple AirPlay.

Times Square Webcast

Times Square New Year’s Eve host Jonathan Bennett and other correspondents will provide a live, commercial-free, webcast of the festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight including the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, live musical performances. Singer-songwriter Andra Day will headline the webcast, and you can also expect to watch performances from Gloria Gaynor, Pitbull, and Anitta. See the full schedule here and watch it here.

The Ball

Every year the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball welcomes in the New Year as people around the world look on. The Ball is covered with 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles of various sizes and weighs 11,875 pounds.

How to Watch the Ball Drop Live on TV

In addition to the webcast, major TV networks will also be covering the ball drop on New Year’s Eve:

ABC: Jennifer Lopez will headline ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” The broadcast will start at 8 p.m. EST and include performances by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmie Allen. Ryan Seacrest will share hosting duties with Lucy Hale, as well as Ciara in Los Angeles. The 49th year of this ball drop broadcast can also be viewed on ABC Live.

CNN: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will co-host CNN’s ball drop special, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST. Expect performances by Jimmy Buffett, John Mayer, and Josh Groban, as well as reports from correspondents stationed at New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.

NBC: “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021” will include the ball drop as well as performances from Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The special will air from 10–11 p.m. then again from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. following a break for local news.

How to Watch the Ball Drop Live Online or From Your Phone

The Times Square official website has several ways you can watch the ball drop online. They offer a live webcast directly on their site here, with mobile streaming also available on NewYearseveand TimesSquareBall. You can also watch on social media via their Facebook and Twitter pages.

How to stream the 2021 New Year’s Eve Times Square ball drop online for free:

Have no fear if you don’t have cable. You can watch a commercial-free webcast of the 2021 Times Square NYE ball drop on Times Square’s official website, TimesSquareNYC.

On the move? You can mobile stream the New Year’s Eve ball drop at TimesSquareNYC.,

Are there other ways to watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop without cable?

Of course! You can also watch the ball drop on Hulu + Live TV ($55 a month if you’ve already got Hulu), YouTube TV ($65 a month), or fuboTV ($60 a month), to name a few subscription services.

Whatever you do, be sure to get started with your setup early so you don’t miss the final countdown to 2021.