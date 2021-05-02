Living Coast Discovery Center reopens to the public after 13-month closure due to COVID-19

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista has officially reopened to the public after a 13-month closure due to COVID-19.

CDC-recommended safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be enforced.

Reservations or advance tickets to the Center are not required.

Hours are Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Teresa Sardina was live in Chula Vista checking things out!