Living Coast Discovery Center reopens today after 13 month closure

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Living Coast Discovery Center will reopen to the public today, following a 13-month closure due to COVID-19.

The Living Coast, a nonprofit zoo/aquarium located on San Diego Bay in Chula Vista, will be open to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations or advance tickets are not required. Private tours will be available to book Monday through Friday for small groups in a private two-hour tour and animal encounter.

“We cannot wait to finally welcome visitors back to the Living Coast,” said Ben Vallejos, executive director of the center. “This extended closure has been challenging for us, and we would not be here without the incredible support and dedication of our donors, fans, members, volunteers and staff. We look forward to once again making connections between families and native wildlife, which is at the core of our mission.”

CDC-recommended safety protocols will be enforced, including masks — for ages two and up — social distancing, verbal health screenings, reduced-contact payments, hand-washing stations and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The parking lot will be open as usual, but the shuttle capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing. Guests should consider arriving earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon to minimize shuttle wait times.

The Living Coast Discovery Center is located within the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Sweetwater Marsh and began operating as a nonprofit in 2010 after assuming operations of the Chula Vista Nature Center. It offers hands-on exhibits and up-close encounters with plant and animal species native to Southern California, including sea turtles, leopard sharks, reptiles and a large collection of raptors such as hawks, falcons, owls and eagles.

