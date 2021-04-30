Living Coast Discovery Center set to reopen this weekend

The Living Coast Discovery Center, a nonprofit zoo/aquarium located on San Diego Bay in Chula Vista, announced that it will re-open to the public on Saturday, May 1, following a 13-month closure due to COVID-19.

The Living Coast will be open to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations or advance tickets are not required. Private tours will be available to book Monday through Friday for small groups to enjoy a private two-hour tour and animal encounter. Living Coast members are invited to visit during a sneak preview day on Friday, April 30. More information is available here.

CDC-recommended safety protocols will be enforced, including masks (for ages two and up), social distancing, verbal health screenings, reduced-contact payments, hand-washing stations, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The parking lot will be open as usual, but the shuttle capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing. Guests should consider arriving earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon to minimize shuttle wait times.

The Living Coast Discovery Center is officially reopening tomorrow at 10am. They will be open weekends for the time being. Bring your mask, no reservation needed. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/3eZJZnDcpu — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) April 30, 2021