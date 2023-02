Living Water Church of the Nazarene opens extra beds for homeless





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the recent rush of storms hitting the coast of San Diego, inclement weather shelter beds have remained open across the city of San Diego.

The extra beds are still not enough to house the unsheltered during winter storms.

(Below) Pastor Chris Nafis joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss how the Living Water Church of the Nazarene is assisting the homeless during this time.