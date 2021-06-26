Local artisans hosting a pop-up event for the Poway Alano Club this Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Creative makers from all over San Diego are holding a charity-fueling pop-up market this Sunday with offerings ranging from handcrafted food to services and more.

The event takes place at the Poway Alan Club parking lot located at 13939 Poway Rd. from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on June 27.

Creative Makers’ Founding Member Gwenev’re McCarthy joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

Over 30 vendors are participating and the event will use the location fee and raffle prizes to donate to the Poway Alano Club, an organization that houses people seeking recovery from alcohol, drug, food addictions, and more.

Expect to see a taco stand, fruit stand, music, face painting, homemade jams and jellies, window remodeling, and even Medicare information.

Creative maker artists include:

Gwenev’re Porter McCarthy (GPM professional seamstress)

Ro Zinniger (Ro Z’s Sweet Art Studio)

Roxy Kaiser (Color Street)

Elizabeth McManus (Funky Puddle)

Grace Tarrac (Tarrac Laser Creations)

Stacia Wells Griffith (Sinfully Sweet by Stacia)

Maureen Mulkern McPherson McPherson (Perfectly Posh)

Nicole Gantner Reyes (Scentsy)

Mariana Leal (Curva)

Terry Stallard Knode Knode (Maga’s Mats)

Bee Ishy (The BarnArt Collective)

Kim Wilbers-van Schaick Zillesen (Sunset Scents)

Alison King (Thirty-One Gifts)

Jessica Charton (Peace Love Bloom)

Maureen Myers (Verseau Gemmes)