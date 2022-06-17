Local athletes remembering Crawford basketball star Woodlain Zachee
The basketball community coming together and remembering Crawford basketball star Woodlain Zachee.
A memorial outside the gate including many words such as “21.. I love you.. fly safe.”
Then inside the gym.. students showing their love and respect on the walls and their clothes.
And at many other summer league locations, a :21 seconds of silence to honor #21.
Athletes across the community sharing their thoughts and remembering a forever Colt.