Local baseball coaches discuss impact of a delayed MLB Draft

Major League Baseball has been in discussion about postponing the 2020 draft to July amidst Covid-19.

The trickle down effect starts from the Pros and heads all the way down to the High School level.

CSUSM head baseball coach Matt Guiliano as well as Bonita Vista’s Dave Palet chatting with our Nic Pollino Tuesday on the impact of the later draft.