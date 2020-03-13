Local Boy Scout Council planning big projects and looking to the future

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A big announcement from the local scouts, at a time when the national chapter is being sued and filed for bankruptcy, San Diego and Imperial Counties are making big plans for the future.

Thanks to several very large private donations, the scouting world here is about to get bigger and better than ever.

This comes nearly a month after Boy Scouts of America urged victims to come forward as the historic, 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward creating a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

The Scouts resorted to Chapter 11 in hopes of surviving a barrage of lawsuits, many of them made possible by recent changes in state laws to allow people to sue over long-ago sexual abuse.

Bankruptcy will enable the organization to put those cases on hold for now and continue operating. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion.

The Boy Scouts estimated 1,000 to 5,000 victims will seek compensation.