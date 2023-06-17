Local business owners demand solutions for the Downtown homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego homeless crisis grows worse each month. For every ten individuals who get off the streets, another 14 fall into homelessness. Between 2022 and 2023, the number of homeless in Downtown rose 22%.

Businesses and residents in East Village as far down as the Harbor have been impacted by wondering transients, mentally ill, and drug addicts.

One such business that has been regularly disturbed is Filippi’s Pizza Grotto in Downtown.

Filippi’s CMO David Rodger joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina with his perspective on the crisis.