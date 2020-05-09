Local businesses re-open with new guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a big day for small businesses all over San Diego County that are re-opening with new guidelines.

At Big Frog custom T-shirts in San Marcos, owners Jeff and Cathy McNeilly opened the doors of their shop Friday after being shut down for seven weeks.

Following the guidelines established by the county, no one is entering the store and like other stores in the shopping plaza, merchandise gets picked up at the curb.

The owners said they had put most of their retirement savings into starting their business two years ago.

According to the McNeillys, they’ve lost about $50,000 because of the pandemic and their landlord, an LA based real estate company has told them the business owners could face legal action if they don’t pay April’s rent.

One thing that Jeff McNeilly doesn’t understand is why the big box stores are allowed to bring in customers, although he can’t.

“All of these places that get to operate, you know you have an owner standing here, ensuring six feet of distance, ensuring that the employees are washing their hands, ensuring the use of sanitizers, so I don’t understand the difference and it’s really, it’s really unequal,” McNeilly said.

While state and county governments say they have to make sure the data supports a safe re-opening of the economy, the owners of Big Frog say there’s no reason they can’t follow safety rules and still conduct business.

Local leaders, including San Marcos Mayor Rececca Jones, County Supervisor Jim Desmond and Former Congressman Darrell Issa stopped by to mark the start of this new phase allowing some businesses to resume limited operations.