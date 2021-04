Local businesswoman creates dreads inspired by Fernando Tatis Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local hairstylist and mom Bridgett Virissimo has created clip-on dreads inspired by San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Virissimo has recently become inundated with orders, which can be done through contacting her on Instagram.

In addition, she does hair at Douglas Saboe Hair Design in North Park.