Local candidates are backing off amid the coronavirus outbreak

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The political races here in San Diego have slowed down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Local candidates have been backing off as concerns regarding the pandemic’s spread mounts. Many local voters have been left wondering whether election will remain the same.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson analyzes the current political sphere here in San Diego amid the coronavirus pandemic.