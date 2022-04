Local church helps Ukrainian refugees settle in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Calvary San Diego Church is helping Ukrainian refugees get settled in our southern California area.

They are providing transportation, supplies, and housing to these refugees who are flooding the border, seeking out asylum.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out in Chula Vista to get more details on how many people the church has assisted so far and how they are doing it.