Local coaches gear up in preparation for resumption of youth sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The situation has changed rapidly for both coaches and youth athletes in recent weeks, resulting in a green light for youth sports to resume, given the individual schools can meet COVID-19 protocols also used by professional or collegiate teams.

Just one of these protocols is the weekly testing that is required for all athletes and coaches.

The CIF, California Interscholastic Federation, is currently waiting for guidelines from health department authorities.

KUSI spoke with Coach Ron Gladnick, Head Football Coach at Torrey Pines High School, who has been one of the figureheads in the fight to resume youth sports.

Even with nearly a year of not training, Coach Gladnick is confident that he can get his players back in shape.