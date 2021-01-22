Local director Alex Bentley creates new “On Deck” show featuring Fernando Tatis Jr.

Alex Bentley is a local San Diegan and die hard Padres fan who was looking to create a show like nothing we have seen before.

He combined his baseball experience and passion for film and television to create a series called “On Deck.” One of the things that makes this show unique is that it has MLB players as guest stars playing themselves and helping the main character through the plot of the show.

One of those players is none other than Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. making his acting debut.

It’s start date TBD but will be coming to a television set near you very soon!