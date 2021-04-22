Local Dr. Hacker on President Biden meeting goal of administering 200M vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before his 100th day in office, President Biden is about to meet his goal of administering 200 million vaccines as of April 21.

The local vaccine eligibility tier has recently opened up to those ages 16 and up.

Dr. Mona Hacker, Director at Horizon Clinical Research, explained that the Moderna vaccine is for those 18 and older, while those 16 and 17 have to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was joined by Dr. Hacker on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to discuss the milestone vaccination efforts.