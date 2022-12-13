Local & federal law enforcement team up to take down violent suspects

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cooperative operation between local and federal law enforcement led to the arrests of multiple violent suspects.

Seven suspects were arrested by law enforcement. Weapons and drugs were also seized after a cooperate operation across local and federal agencies.

San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit was joined by FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy, District Attorney Summer Stephan and U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in a press conference on Dec. 13 to discuss the arrests.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at San Diego Police Headquarters in Downtown, San Diego, with the details.